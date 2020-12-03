Reclassification of a block of shares representing 6.78% of Ekinops capital stock
PARIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses, has been notified of the off-market sale of all Ekinops shares still held by NT GP Ltd. (acting on behalf of the TempoVest Fund II L.P. and TempoVest Fund OA II L.P investment funds). The 1,724,550 shares sold represent 6.78% of Ekinops capital stock.
The TempoVest Fund investment funds were the last major shareholders resulting from the September 2017 merger with OneAccess still holding equity interests in Ekinops.
Following this sale, the breakdown of Ekinops capital stock and voting rights is as follows:
Shareholders
No. of shares
% of capital
No. of voting rights
(theoretical)
% of no. of voting
Bpifrance Participations
3,200,000
12.57%
6,057,143
18.03%
Aleph Golden Holdings Sarl
3,200,000
12.57%
6,057,143
18.03%
Managers & employees
1,209,898
4.75%
1,392,046
4.14%
Other shareholders
17,838,281
70.10%
20,080,618
59.79%
TOTAL
25,448,179
100.00%
33,586,950
100.00%
Financial reporting calendar
Date
Release
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
FY 2020 revenue (unaudited)
All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.
