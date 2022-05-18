Do you recognize this Auburn burglary suspect?

Auburn police are looking for a potential suspect in a home burglary that occurred earlier this month.

A photo of the woman was posted on the Auburn Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Police said the woman in the photo may have been involved in a burglary in the Lakeland Hills area on May 11.

Anyone who knows the woman’s identity or has information about who she might be is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.