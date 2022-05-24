Police search for silver Dodge Magnum possibly connected to Independence homicide

Police have asked for help locating what is thought to be a gray or silver Dodge Magnum they believe to be connected to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Khristian Wright last week in Independence.

The Independence Police Department released photos of the car in hopes that someone might recognize it. The car might have damage to the passenger side rear door and quarter panel, said Sgt. Jack Taylor, a spokesman for Independence police.

Police are asking for help finding a what is thought to be a gray or silver Dodge Magnum that may be connected to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Khristian Wright last week in Independence. Police ask anyone with information about the owner of the car or its whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Police investigating reports of shots being fired Thursday near East 39th and South Lynn streets found Wright a few blocks away lying on a sidewalk near East 39th Street and South Pleasant Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details of the killing, including suspect information have not been released.

Police ask anyone with information about the owner of the car or its whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The homicide is Independence’s eighth homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.