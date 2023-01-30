Do you recognize this car used in an Auburn convenience store theft?

The Auburn Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find those responsible for stealing from a convenience store last week.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, officers were called to a report of a theft at the store on Auburn Way North.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a silver sedan, which appears to be a Hyundai Elantra with no license plates.

The suspects enter the store. One picks up a large display case from the counter that appears to contain small bottles of alcohol and other items.

The two suspects then quickly exit the store, dropping items on the way, and load the case into the back seat of the car before speeding off.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects in the video is asked to call the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

