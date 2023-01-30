Do you recognize this car used in an Auburn convenience store theft?

Do you recognize this car used in an Auburn convenience store theft?
2
Colleen West
·1 min read

The Auburn Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find those responsible for stealing from a convenience store last week.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, officers were called to a report of a theft at the store on Auburn Way North.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a silver sedan, which appears to be a Hyundai Elantra with no license plates.

The suspects enter the store. One picks up a large display case from the counter that appears to contain small bottles of alcohol and other items.

The two suspects then quickly exit the store, dropping items on the way, and load the case into the back seat of the car before speeding off.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects in the video is asked to call the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

The car appears to be a silver Hyundai Elantra.
The car appears to be a silver Hyundai Elantra.
The car appears to be a silver Hyundai Elantra.
The car appears to be a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Recommended Stories

  • A Ware man left Marlborough Hospital on Jan. 21. Authorities are still looking for him

    Jeffrey Allard, 57, was taken to the hospital by ambulance but somehow left, even though he was supposed to be there for an evaluation.

  • Bloomfield police release surveillance video of synagogue arson attempt

    The masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid at at 3:19 a.m. Sunday. He heaved a Molotov cocktail at the door of the synagogue before running away.

  • Video shows Wisconsin police officer getting snow dumped on him after closing door

    The Viroqua Police Department outside of Madison, Wisconsin, has released a video of one of its officers getting slammed with snow after closing a door.

  • New Zealand counts the costs of deadly floods

    STORY: New Zealand is counting the cost of deadly floods and landslides following heavy downpour. Four people lost their lives over the last three days, and a state of emergency remains in place around the biggest city, Auckland. Footage from the ground showed homes and vehicles wrecked. Drone footage from Sunday showed fields underwater and a derailed train. Insurance companies are tallying claims that may add up to the country’s most expensive weather event ever. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warned on Monday there was more to come. "My focus and the focus of central government is supporting Auckland through what is still, you know, a big challenge ahead of them. There's a big clean up to go and, of course, we know through the forecasts that there's more bad weather ahead." On Sunday, thousands were without power, and hundreds were without water, many of them, housed in evacuation shelters. Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni joined in with Red Cross workers. “Well in the whole of West Auckland there’s been a huge impact on people. A huge number of families have had to evacuate because of flooding, some of them have nowhere to go, some of them lost everything and some of them were at fear of losing their lives. So they’ve come in here, some of them quite distressed and the community response to that has been to give them, to meet all the needs that they have, including their emotional needs at this time.” The country’s insurance industry says the cost of flood damage could exceed that of destructive floods on the West Coast in 2021, some $63 million U.S. dollars. Economists say the recovery and rebuild after the latest weather could add to inflationary pressures on New Zealand with vehicles and goods that need to be replaced and construction work needed to fix or rebuild houses and infrastructure damaged by the flooding.

  • El Paso security guard arrested following shooting outside Showtyme sports bar

    An El Paso man was arrested in connection with a shooting outside an East Side sports bar owned by NFL running back Aaron Jones.

  • Trump joins Biden, Obama in condemning 'horrible' beating of Tyre Nichols: 'Never should have happened'

    Former President Donald Trump has responded to bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, who later died of his injuries.

  • Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel

    Long-haul carrier Emirates successfully flew a Boeing 777 on a test flight Monday with one engine entirely powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuel. This comes as carriers worldwide try to lessen their carbon footprint. Flight No. EK2646 flew for just under an hour over the coastline of the United Arab Emirates, after taking off from Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, and heading out into the Persian Gulf before circling back to land.

  • At least 25 die in Peru when bus plunges off cliff

    Traffic accidents are common along Peru's narrow roadways and steep cliffs.

  • Explosions reported across Iran at military objects, media suspect Israeli or US drone attack

    Blasts erupted at five military sites across Iran at night on Jan. 29, with the Iranian Defense Ministry saying there had been a drone attack on at least one of its facilities.

  • Wow! Powerball at $613 million; still no official winners for 2 billion-dollar jackpots

    Powerball has surpassed $600 million. Interestingly, there are still 2 single-ticket winners for a $2.04 billion and a $1.35 billion jackpot unclaimed

  • Suicide bomber kills 59, wounds over 150 at Pakistan mosque

    A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 150 others, officials said. Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, which houses the police headquarters in the northwestern city of Peshawar and is itself located in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

  • Ohio infant dies a month after returning home from abduction

    An infant who was recently returned to his mother from an alleged kidnapping died Saturday after he was rushed to the hospital.

  • Transgender rapist should not be considered a woman, says victim

    The first victim of Isla Bryson, and the mother of one of his children, say it is "impossible" not to say the transgender rapist is a man and should not have been allowed in a women's prison.

  • Missing 15-year-old girl’s phone discovered outside high school, Michigan family says

    “I knew right away she didn’t run away,” her brother said. “The red flag for me was the phone.”

  • He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited

    The Alabama man oversaw millions of dollars worth of drug shipments from a dangerous Mexican cartel.

  • Third Clancy child dies of injuries suffered at Duxbury home

    The 8-month-old boy who was seriously injured inside his Duxbury home Tuesday night has died of his injuries at a Boston hospital.

  • Victims identified in 6th mass shooting in 13 days to rock California

    Three women, all out-of-state tourists, were killed and four people were injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills. The mass-casualty shooting unfolded around 2:30 a.m. when police received multiple 911 calls of a shooting in progress at a short-term luxury rental home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's parents used their house to bail him out. But they rent the land from Stanford

    Indicted crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried's $250-million bail deal was the largest ever, secured with his parents' house. But they aren't typical homeowners.

  • 5 key takeaways from Alex Murdaugh trial: Gunshot residue, clean clothes raise questions

    The trial’s long-awaited first week ended after hearing testimony from nine witnesses. The defense raised questions over preservation of the crime scene, while prosecutors revealed new gunshot residue evidence.

  • When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing

    The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.