Do you recognize him? AZ police need help identifying man after body was found on fire

Officers discovered a “severely burned” body after putting out a fire near downtown Phoenix, police said.

Now more than a month later, police are still trying to identify him.

Police responded to a fire around 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street, the Phoenix Police Department said in a Wednesday, Jan. 11, news release.

Once they put out the fire, they found “what appeared to be” a man’s burned body, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Police released a composite sketch of the man and asked the public for help in identifying him.

Authorities said the man was a Black male who was 20 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

He was likely wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with tennis shoes. It’s unknown if he was wearing pants or shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the man can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

