Do you recognize him? Dayton police need help identifying assault suspect
Dayton police are asking the public to help in identifying an assault suspect.
The suspect was seen assaulting a female at a UDF on 1943 E Siebenthaler Avenue.
If you have any information about the suspect or the victim, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS (2677) or (937) 333-1232.
To report information but stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.