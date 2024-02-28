Do you recognize him? Dayton police need help identifying assault suspect

Dayton police are asking the public to help in identifying an assault suspect.

The suspect was seen assaulting a female at a UDF on 1943 E Siebenthaler Avenue.

If you have any information about the suspect or the victim, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS (2677) or (937) 333-1232.

To report information but stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

Assault Suspect E Siebenthaler