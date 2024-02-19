Do you recognize him? Local police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

A local police department is asking the community to help identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

An unknown suspect robbed a Miamisburg convenience store at gunpoint on Feb. 15 at approximately 8 p.m., according to a Miamisburg Police Department Facebook post.

>> 1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into house in Miamisburg

The suspect is a male, and in the photos, he is seen wearing black and white gloves, a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, and white gym shoes with black trim.

Police ask for any relevant information or camera footage near E. Central Avenue and Twelfth Street to be sent their way via message, or by contacting Detective Bell at (937) 847-6674.

Armed Robbery Suspect Miamisburg