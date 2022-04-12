Do you recognize him? Orange County deputies search for man seen on video attempting to kidnap child

An attempted kidnapper is loose in Central Florida.

Orange County deputies said a video shows a man grab a child and walk away with them.

Thankfully the kid was able to escape.

It happened at Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood.

Deputies shared a picture that gives a closer look at the suspect they are looking for.

They also shared a video of what they believe is the suspect’s vehicle, a white Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

