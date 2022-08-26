Do you recognize this man? Facial reconstruction unveiled in Ohio cold case

Police in Northeast Ohio are hoping a new clay facial reconstruction will help them crack a cold case from the late 1980′s.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.

>> UPDATE: 1 person found dead, firefighter taken to hospital after overnight fire in Sidney

“This face represents a brother, son or father who needs to reclaim his identity and be given the dignity that he deserves,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “BCI assists law enforcement and helps families reunited with their loved ones because everybody is somebody to someone.”

On September 10, 1987, the unidentified human remains were found near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, the state Attorney General’s office said. Authorities believe the remains were at the location near Liberty Road for three to five years before their discovery.

>> ‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen

Anthropological analysis suggests the remains belong to a Black male between the ages of 30 and 44 years old, the office said.

Additional details such as height, weight, hair color and eye color are unknown.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office at 330-740-2175.















