Do you recognize this man? Manatee deputies believe he is involved in a shooting

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to social media of a person they believe is involved in a Feb. 25 shooting.

The incident, which detectives are investigating, took place in the parking lot of the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, located at 5320 45th St. E. in Bradenton.

The suspect is described as a man with “a stocky build, medium-length brown hair, a beard, and glasses,” MCSO wrote on Facebook and Twitter. Deputies say the man fired multiple rounds into the air and fled in a silver Chevy Equinox.

The alleged shooting happened at 1:50 a.m., MCSO said on social media.

MCSO asks, “if you recognize him or have any information on this case, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. at (866) 634-TIPS or submit a tip online at http://www.manateecrimestoppers.com/.”

