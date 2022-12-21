Do you recognize this man? Police say he stabbed teen girls at a Fort Lauderdale club

A man stabbed two teen girls at a Fort Lauderdale nightclub in late November. Now, police need your help identifying him.

On Nov. 27, police found two 17-year-old girls with stab wounds at SWAY Nightclub, 111 SW 2nd Ave. One of the girls was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The night began with a group of girls hanging out together at the nightclub, Fort Lauderdale police say, and it escalated when the man groped one of them.

The victim pushed the man away and told her friends that he had touched her. Then, the second girl told the man to leave them alone.

That’s when police say the suspect pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed them both.

Surveillance video captured the suspect exiting the nightclub and heading toward Southwest 2nd Street.

A photo of the man who stabbed two teenage girls at a Fort Lauderdale club on Nov. 27.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with a large build and short brush-cut style hair, according to Fort Lauderdale police. The night of the stabbing, he was wearing a ripped white shirt with the words “POLO” across the front, a large gold chain, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should contact Detective Tiffany Williams at 954-828-6617. You can also contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).