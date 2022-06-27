Do you recognize this man? He’s wanted in Lacey for stealing a car with a baby inside

Lacey police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who stole a car with an infant in the backseat on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Lacey Police Department, the police were dispatched on Sunday at about 9:20 p.m. to an auto theft that had just happened at the 76 gas station on College Street SE. A man reported someone got into his silver 2000 Honda Accord and drove off with his 7-month-old baby still inside.

The victim tried to chase the vehicle on southbound I-5 with the help of a passerby who gave him a ride.

An image of the man was taken from surveillance footage.

Police units from every agency in Thurston County were sent out to look for him. Not long after, a person called 911 and reported they found the car on Karen Fraser Woodland Trail. The man exited the car and made a comment about having taken it before throwing the keys back into the car and taking off on foot down the trail.

K9 units were deployed and police established a perimeter, but he’s yet to be found. The infant was found in the vehicle unharmed and asleep. The baby and car were returned to the victim.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 with case reference number 2022-3216.