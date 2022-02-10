Recognize these men? Lacey police say they robbed a cannabis dispensary

Lacey police are looking for three men suspected of robbing a cannabis dispensary last month.

The alleged armed robbery occurred on Jan. 3 at Forbidden Cannabis Club on Martin Way East. Police released pictures of two men on Thursday, but indicated a third, not pictured person also took part.

The images show men wearing dark hoodies and face masks that only reveal their eyes. Police advise residents not to approach the individuals if they are spotted because they are “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with more information on the people pictured can call Thurston County dispatch at 360-704-270 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Callers can reference Lacey case number 2022-0040.

Forbidden Cannabis Club is a family-owned chain of marijuana dispensaries with multiple locations across Washington.