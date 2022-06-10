Recognize these men? They’re suspects in an armed robbery at a gas station in Olympia

About a week ago, two men walked into an Olympia gas station and demanded cash from the register. One of them pulled a handgun on the clerk.

The Olympia Police Department issued an Attempt to Identify on June 8 for the two suspects, asking the public for help in putting the two behind bars.

According to a press release from OPD, the two men robbed the Chevron Gas Station at 3200 Pacific Ave SE on June 3. One of the men pulled a gun on the cashier while demanding cash. The other man stole multiple vape pens and tobacco products.

The two were last seen running westbound toward Pacific Avenue, according to the release.

They’re both described as Hispanic males between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 with slim builds. One suspect was wearing a black, gray and white jacket with black basketball shorts and white Adidas shoes. The other was wearing a black Northface jacket with black sweatpants with white lines and white Air Force One-style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 360-753-8300 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.