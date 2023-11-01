Do you recognize these people? Kennewick police say they’re robbery suspects

Police are searching for an armed robber who struck a Columbia Drive convenience store earlier in October.

The man walked into the shop on the 500 block about 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 11 with a handgun, according to a Kennewick police Facebook post. The robber threatened the clerk with the gun and demanded cash.

While police didn’t say where the robbery occurred, Pik-A-Pop is the the only convenience store on the 500 block of West Columbia Drive.

Kennewick police are asking for help identifying this man who robbed a Kennewick convenience store last month.

Police didn’t say if he got the money, but he left the store on foot.

Kennewick police weren’t able to find him, and now are asking for help from the public identifying the robber.

The man was wearing a green hat, a dark hooded jacket and a black face mask, when he came into the store.

In a separate case, police are asking for help identifying people who allegedly forced their way into a Kennewick hotel room on Aug. 5, according to a Kennewick police Facebook post.

Police shared photos showing four people, two men wearing motorcycle helmets and a man and woman. It’s unclear how many of them were involved in the robbery or where it occurred.

Kennewick police are asking for help identifying the people in this picture, which includes people who forced their way into a hotel room.

Anyone with information about either of robberies is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. They can reference case number 23-078790 for the convenience store robbery, and 23-060779 for the motel room robbery.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at kpdtips.com.