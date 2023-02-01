Recognize this shirt? DA renews call for public’s help in unsolved abduction, murder of Mass. girl

Investigators need the public’s help tracking down the origin of a tank top that was found near the body of 10-year-old Massachusetts girl who was abducted and murdered in 1993, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Holly Piirainen was abducted on a quiet road in Sturbridge on Aug. 5, 1993. Holly and her then 5-year-old brother had stopped on the corner of South Shore and Allen roads to look at newborn puppies when she suddenly vanished.

Holly was reported missing by her father when she never returned. The only thing found at the scene of Holly’s disappearance where her sneakers.

She and her family had been staying in a family-owned lakefront cottage in Sturbridge just around the corner from where she was last seen.

Hunters found her body in the woods in Brimfield near Five Bridge Road more than two months later on Oct. 23, 1993.

Holly’s killer has never been found.

A number of items located “at or near the remains” of Holly were documented, seized, and analyzed over the years, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said during a Wednesday news conference.

In Holly Piirainen case, DA is seeking information about this t-shirt found in Brimfield near location where Holly’s body was recovered. TIPS: 413.426.3507 @boston25 @NEunsolved #truecrime pic.twitter.com/8R9RI25qRP — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 1, 2023

In the last six months, new evidence identified for additional forensic testing included a white tank top with “Boston” scrawled across the front, according to Gulluni.

Gulluni described the font on the tank top as pink and purple with a black silhouette of the city behind it.

Story continues

Gulluni said his office needs help obtaining information regarding the tank top, its owner, its origin, place of sale, and association with the area. He noted that the shirt has no tags or size details.

Holly would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month.

Anyone with information on the tank top or Holly’s murder is urged to contact 413-426-3507.

Previous reporting on this case:

Source: Body exhumed in Mass. in connection with unsolved disappearance, murder of Holly Piirainen

New England's Unsolved: Holly Piirainen 25 Years Later

Family remembers Holly Piirainen 25 years after her abduction & murder

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW