Do you recognize these suspects in an attack, attempted theft in Renton?

The Renton Police Department released photos of a man and woman on Thursday who are wanted in connection with an attempted theft and attack in Renton earlier this month.

On Monday, Mar. 13, at about 6 p.m., a man and a woman were part of a larger group of people who tried to steal a high-dollar item from a business, Renton Police said.

When two store employees confronted the man, he was reported to have attacked the employees. One was seriously hurt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows their whereabouts is asked to email Renton Police Det. Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov or crimetips@rentonwa.gov.