Do you recognize this Tacoma bank robbery suspect?

Tacoma police are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted for a recent bank robbery.

At 5:11 p.m. on May 10, Tacoma police say a man entered a U.S. Bank in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and demanded cash.

When the man received the money, he fled on foot.

Bank employees told investigators the man entered the bank three hours before the robbery and was acting suspicious.

The man is described as Black with light skin, 30-years-old, six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and he may have receding brown hair.

You can receive up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges for the person in this case.

Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.