Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home.

On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.

The man left the home with an iPad when the homeowner started yelling at him through her home surveillance system.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to message the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on its Facebook page or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers via its P3 Tips app, tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).