Recognize them? 3 women accused of stealing after woman accidentally leaves purse inside Walmart shopping cart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Police are looking for three women accused of stealing a woman's purse after she accidentally left it inside a Walmart shopping cart.

The incident happened on Oct. 31 at the store located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd in Winter Haven.

According to the Winter Haven Public Safety Department, the victim left her purse inside the cart after loading up her purchases into her vehicle.

Shortly after she left, three women arrived at the same parking spot.

Authorities said they found the purse in the cart – but instead of doing "the right thing" – officials said they tossed the purse inside their vehicle before entering the store.

"There was $1800 in cash along with credit cards and some sentimental items that cannot be replaced," officials said ina Facebook post. "There were two charges used on the victim's cards before they were cancelled."

Officials released surveillance photos of the three women hoping someone will recognize them and come forward with information.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Moore at 863-837-9754. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.