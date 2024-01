The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is a suspect in a theft.

The police department said the theft occurred Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrol Officer Ferrell at (937) 296-2555.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this incident.

