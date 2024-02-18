Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying group that assaulted man

A local police department is asking the public to help identify a group of people involved in a fight near a college campus.

On Nov. 12, 2023, a man was assaulted by a group of people in the 100 block of E. High St., near Miami University, according to a social media post from the Oxford Police Department.

The department first posted about the incident on Nov. 30, but they recently obtained new photos of the suspects involved.

If you know anything about the fight or who was involved, reach out to the department at (513) 524-5268.

News Center 7 is working to learn how severe the victim’s injuries were.