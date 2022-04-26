Do you recognize them? Police looking for alleged suspects in robbery, assault at North Shore venue

Pittsburgh police are looking to identify the three people in the photo above.

Police said they are suspects in an aggravated assault and robbery of two women.

They said it happened inside the women’s restroom at Shorty’s Pins X Pints on the North Shore on April 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7201.

