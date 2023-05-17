Do you recognize them? Police release new video of 3 suspects in Atlanta murder
Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say were involved in a murder on Martin Luther King Drive last month.
Police say that on April 19 at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, police released video of three people believed to be involved in the shooting walking through a parking lot. One man is wearing sneakers with bright yellow shoelaces.
The victim hasn’t been identified.
Police have not released any information about what they think led up to the shooting or if the victim and the suspects knew each other.