Do you recognize them? Police release new video of 3 suspects in Atlanta murder

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say were involved in a murder on Martin Luther King Drive last month.

Police say that on April 19 at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday, police released video of three people believed to be involved in the shooting walking through a parking lot. One man is wearing sneakers with bright yellow shoelaces.

The victim hasn’t been identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not released any information about what they think led up to the shooting or if the victim and the suspects knew each other.