Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID suspect in credit card theft

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.

The sheriff’s office said the man used a credit card without authorization from the owner on July 28 at a Speedway in Harrison Township.

>> 1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

They ask anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact Detective Jon Petry at 937-890-5366 or call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.