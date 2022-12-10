Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID theft suspect

Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police said the woman pictured is suspected of stealing numerous bottles of alcohol from a local store.

Information about what time the theft took place or the value of the items taken was not available.

Police are asking anyone who may know her or have any information to contact Officer Engles at 937-296-2555.