Do you recognize this woman holding the cash? Police say she robbed a bank in Durham.

Durham police are asking the public to help identify a bank robber caught on camera over the weekend.

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, a woman entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Hope Valley Road, police said in a news release.

She then robbed the bank of “an undisclosed amount of money,” police said.

Police are asking those who recognize the suspect or have any other information about the incident to call Investigator N. Byrd with the Robbery Unit at 919-560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Those who provide anonymous tips leading to arrests can earn cash rewards.