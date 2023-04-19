'We have recognized our shortcomings': MPD chief opens review into domestic violence case

Milwaukee’s police chief says the case of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling, a domestic violence victim who repeatedly tried to get help before she was killed last summer, will be examined thoroughly.

“We have recognized our shortcomings and we, I believe, have a proven track record of … being open to feedback and working with the communities,” Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Norman sat down for an interview Tuesday afternoon, a week after the Journal Sentinel published an investigation into Schoeffling’s death that found police, probation agents and prosecutors missed the full scope of an escalating series of domestic violence allegations in the final 10 months of her life.

Schoeffling’s ex-boyfriend, who already had two open warrants and was under the supervision of the Department of the Corrections, was not arrested until July 27, 2022, one day after she was found shot to death in her Milwaukee home. He was charged last month in her homicide.

The case has drawn outrage from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Common Council. On Monday, all 15 council members sent a letter to Norman and the city’s Fire and Police Commission demanding answers.

“The death of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling, allegedly at the hands of an ex-boyfriend, is by itself a painful reminder of the terrible toll domestic violence takes on our society,” the aldermen said. “To read the reports of her treatment at the hands of the Milwaukee Police Department, and to see these reports validated on video, is a horror placed on a horror.”

Johnson also referenced Schoeffling’s case during a news conference Tuesday, echoing earlier comments he made last week.

“The outcome of this domestic violence situation is tragic. It's horrific. And we need to take steps to make sure that this situation is not repeated,” he said.

Here are key takeaways from Norman’s interview with the Journal Sentinel.

Schoeffling’s repeated reports of domestic violence is now subject to two reviews

Norman said the department is undertaking an administrative review of Schoeffling’s contacts with Milwaukee officers in the months before her death. The review is being done by the Internal Affairs Division.

The chief declined to say what, if anything, he believed went wrong in the department’s handling of those contacts until the review is complete.

“I look at it from a standpoint of we always can do better,” he said.

In addition, Norman said the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission will lead what’s known as a “sentinel review” to examine gaps among the criminal justice system, including police, prosecutors, courts, the Department of Corrections and others.

In the past, such reviews have led to recommendations on policies and practices for the agencies involved.

The administrative review will include Schoeffling’s report made at District 3

Much of the public outrage in response to the Journal Sentinel reporting has stemmed from Schoeffling’s experience at Police District 3 less than two weeks before her death.

On July 15, 2022, she told Officer Shawn Toms that her ex had beaten her and ripped out her hair in front of her children while they were in a car about 30 minutes earlier. The security video showed Toms appearing to blame Schoeffling for the abuse she suffered and calling her derogatory names after she left the station.

After the Journal Sentinel raised questions about the interaction in December, Toms received a district-level review with two sergeants who reminded him of the department’s code of conduct, which calls for officers to treat the public with respect, dignity, courtesy and professionalism.

Asked if Toms would face additional internal scrutiny, Norman said: “We are looking at the entire process. So it's premature to say anything in regards to what can be brought out of the review.”

What the chief had to say about Toms’ behavior

Asked if Toms’ behavior was acceptable, Norman replied: “No.”

“We expect, again, a level of professionalism,” the chief said.

Other officers have been disciplined for failing to investigate domestic violence cases

During the interview, Norman referenced the department’s public-facing website detailing officer discipline.

“It shows a track record of accountability,” Norman said.

Last year, seven officers were disciplined for failing to investigate domestic violence complaints and/or failing to make a mandatory domestic violence arrest. Norman issued suspensions ranging from four to 10 days in those cases.

How MPD decides which suspects with warrants to prioritize arresting

The department has a unit dedicated to finding suspects with open warrants. What cases the unit takes depends on the specific suspect, the level of criminal behavior, how time-sensitive the situation is and the ability to locate the person, Norman said.

“There is no hard determination for what that looks like,” he said.

The department does work with federal partners, but those agencies can have different standards for finding fugitives, such as requiring a criminal charge to be issued.

Asked if resources were a problem, Norman said: “We're challenged from a standpoint that we have a number of different priorities.”

What MPD is doing to address domestic violence

In the week since the story’s publication, the Milwaukee Police Department has emphasized its existing commitments to addressing domestic violence.

The department has added more officers to the Sensitive Crimes Unit and the county’s highly effective Domestic Violence High Risk Team; paired officers with advocates at domestic violence scenes and bolstered relationships with culturally specific domestic violence agencies.

“I hope our prior accomplishments show we’re being genuine and also that we’re committed to this,” Norman said.

The department responded to more than 6,700 calls for domestic violence last year.

Norman said he and other officials will be meeting with community partners to learn other ways to improve.

“This is an ongoing process for us,” he said. “…We rely on their expertise to help guide us through this, so while there's nothing set in stone at this time, I'm more than confident that we're going to have some takeaways.”

Where to find help

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at 414-933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at 262-542-3828.

The Asha Project, which provides culturally specific services for African American women and others in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 414-252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at 414-389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at 414-383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at 414-727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at 414-930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

