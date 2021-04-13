Recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month

Apr. 12—Staff and volunteers from Casa de Esperanza lined the Fifth Street Bridge with blue ribbons last week to bring attention to Child Abuse Awareness Month, which is recognized nationally each April.

According to Debbie Collier, interim executive director for Casa de Esperanza, child abuse is any intentional harm or mistreatment to a child under the age of 18 and can take many forms, including physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Additionally, child neglect is failure to provide adequate food, shelter, affection, supervision, education or medical and dental care.

"Show your support of this month's Blue Ribbon Campaign by wearing a ribbon," it was stated in a release issued by Casa de Esperanza. "We at Casa de Esperanza have dressed our community up with ribbons on the bridge."

According to Collier, pinwheels have also become another symbol for child abuse prevention, so the community is also encouraged to put pinwheels in their yards.

"Shining in the sun, the pinwheel is a reflection of the bright future all children deserve," it was stated in the release.

A pinwheel breathing exercise video, hosted by Sutter County Child Development Behavior Specialist Jennifer Ybarra, is available to demonstrate how parents can use pinwheels to help their child work through times when they are upset — view the video at https://bit.ly/3uAISDK.

"Make a pinwheel and breathe with your children," it was stated in the release. "Teach them an important lesson about what breathing does and how the pinwheel can help."

According to Collier, planting virtual pinwheels on social media has also become a popular trend to recognize Child Abuse Awareness Month.

As a local shelter and service provider, Casa de Esperanza provides protection and education for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. The shelter also serves as a safe haven for victims to escape violent situations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse or human trafficking, call Casa de Esperanza at 647-2040. A trained counselor is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers advocate services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-799-7233.