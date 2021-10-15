Recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 15—LIMA — The northwest Ohio community is recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Ryn Farmer of Crime Victim Services spoke Wednesday about how the region has been impacted and what people can do if they or someone they know is a victim of domestic abuse.

Farmer said that Crime Victim Services saw a 20 percent increase in abuse survivors who needed their services.

"I think part of it does have to do with the pandemic," Farmer said. "People were at home and people have loss of income, there's higher rates of stress and sometimes that can result in higher rates of violence that we see in our community."

She also highlighted the resources that are available to help victims of domestic and sexual violence.

"Crossroads Crisis Center is an amazing resource in our community in Allen County," she said. "They have a 24-7 text line, chat line online, so they can reach out to Crossroads. In Putnam County, Crime Victim Services provides that service, but we want them to know that help is available."

Farmer also said for friends and family to look for key signs if they think that someone they know is being abused.

"Some of the signs are increased isolation, so let's say you have a friend and maybe they stopped responding to you as much, they stopped coming out," she said. "If they talk about their partner controlling them in any way, whether that be with money or with the children. Sometimes there are physical indications of that happening, but oftentimes it's more of that emotional or financial control that we see happening in these situations."

Those suffering from domestic abuse in Allen County can call or text the Crossroads Crisis Center at 419-228-HELP(4357). In Putnam County, the Crime Victim Services hotline can be reached at 877-867-7273.

