RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC BY REGENT BIDCO LIMITED (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation) AND ASSOCIATED SEPARATION OF RSA'S SCANDINAVIAN BUSINESS

Tryg A/S
·7 min read

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO TRYG A/S.

The boards of Regent Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation ("Intact"), Tryg A/S ("Tryg"), and RSA Insurance Group plc ("RSA"), are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Bidco for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RSA (the "Acquisition"), and the associated separation of RSA's Scandinavian business following completion.

Pursuant to the transaction, Intact will acquire RSA's Canadian, UK and International operations. Tryg will acquire RSA’s Swedish and Norwegian Businesses, and Intact and Tryg will co-own RSA's Danish Business on a 50/50 economic basis.

Highlights of the Acquisition

  • The cash consideration (which excludes RSA's interim dividend) under the terms of the Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RSA at approximately £7.2bn on a fully diluted basis.

  • The total consideration comprises of £4.2bn to be contributed by Tryg, and £3.0bn to be contributed by Intact.

  • The Acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Tryg to acquire a high quality non-life insurance business, becoming the largest P&C insurance company in Scandinavia.

  • Synergies are expected to reach DKK 900m (pre-tax) in 2024, driven by Tryg’s proven experience and integration expertise.

  • Deliver value for shareholders with expected ~7% ROI and high teens EPS accretion by 2023.

  • Significant long-term potential to increase the ordinary dividend.

  • Tryg intends to launch a Rights Issue for an aggregate amount of approximately DKK 37bn (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue will be fully underwritten by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") and Danske Bank A/S ("Danske Bank").

  • As part of the capital raise, TryghedsGruppen has provided an irrevocable undertaking to commit ~DKK 6bn, with the aim to increase to ~DKK 9bn following additional asset sales, and subscribe for further new shares in rights issue (in addition to above) on cash neutral basis. TryghedsGruppen’s shareholding is expected to stand at ~45% at closing (based on the current Tryg share price), increasing to >50% over the medium-term.

  • The Acquisition is currently expected to complete during the second quarter of 2021, subject to receipt of the relevant approvals or clearances from the RSA shareholders, the Tryg shareholders and the relevant regulatory, antitrust authorities, the completion of the Tryg Rights Issue and the satisfaction or (where capable of waiver) the waiver of the other conditions.

All related material can be downloaded on https://tryg.com/en/potential-cash-offer-rsa-insurance-group-plc shortly after the time of release.

Contact information

  • Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Investor Relations +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

  • Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk

  • Tanja Frederiksen, Head of Communications +45 51 95 77 78 tanja.frederiksen@tryg.dk

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements", which include all statements other than statements of historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Tryg's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tryg to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Danske Bank is regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank is acting exclusively for Tryg and no one else in connection with the Rights Issue, the contents of this announcement and other matters described in this announcement. Danske Bank will not regard any other person as their respective client in relation to the Rights Issue, the content of this announcement and other matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Tryg for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice to any other person in relation to the Rights Issue, the content of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

Morgan Stanley is authorised by the Prudential Regulatory Authority (the "PRA") and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. Morgan Stanley is acting exclusively for Tryg and no one else in connection with the Rights Issue, the contents of this announcement and other matters described in this announcement. Morgan Stanley will not regard any other person as their respective client in relation to the Rights Issue, the content of this announcement and other matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Tryg for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice to any other person in relation to the Rights Issue, the content of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of Tryg. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, that may be imposed on Morgan Stanley by the Financial Services And Markets Act 2000, Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley do not accept any responsibility whatsoever and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of this announcement, including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by any party referred to in this announcement, and nothing in this announcement is or shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or future. Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley accordingly disclaim to the fullest extent permitted by law all and any responsibility and liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which they might otherwise have in respect of this document and any such statement.

In connection with the Rights Issue, each of Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley and any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on its or their behalf, may take up a portion of the shares offered in a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for its own account such shares and other securities of Tryg or related investments and may offer or sell such shares, securities or other investments otherwise than in connection with the Rights Issue. Accordingly, references in this announcement to Rights Issue shares being issued, offered or placed should be read as including any issue, offering or placement of such shares in Tryg to Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley and/or any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on its or their behalf acting in such capacity. In addition, Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley and/or any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on its or their behalf may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for difference) with investors in connection with which Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley and/or any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on its or their behalf may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of such securities of Tryg, including the Rights Issue shares. Furthermore, in the event that Danske Bank or Morgan Stanley acquire shares in Tryg in the Rights Issue, they may co-ordinate disposals of such shares in accordance with applicable law and regulation. Neither Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley or any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on its or their behalf intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. Any offer (if made) will be made solely by certain offer documentation which will contain the full terms and conditions of any offer (if made), including details of how such offer may be accepted.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Egypt showcases 2,500-year-old coffins

    The 26th Dynasty coffins - sealed, finely painted and well-preserved - were of a higher quality than previous finds there, said the secretary-general of the supreme council of antiquities, Mostafa Waziri. Fifty-nine coffins were unearthed in August at the same UNESCO world heritage site. More treasures are expected to be found there, said Waziri. The newly-discovered coffins, plus associated mummies and artefacts, will go on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected to open next year.

  • Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument

    A judge in Virginia dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth. The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case.

  • Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

    Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine was more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, based on an initial analysis. Bourla had originally suggested the companies would have vaccine results by the end of October, but did not release the findings until Nov. 9, nearly a week after the election.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Perdue declines runoff debates against Ossoff in Georgia

    Republican Sen. David Perdue is declining to participate in debates against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff ahead of their Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia. Ossoff's campaign said Monday that Ossoff has accepted six invitations from various media organizations for debates between now and Jan. 5.

  • In shock move, U.S. abandons drugs case against ex-Mexican defense minister

    U.S. prosecutors will drop drug charges against ex-Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation to Mexico, saying "sensitive" foreign policy considerations outweighed the interest in pressing the case. The surprise decision to dismiss the charges in the politically explosive case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. "The United States has determined that sensitive and important foreign policy considerations outweigh the government's interest in pursuing the prosecution of the defendant," prosecutors from the U.S. Eastern District of New York said in a court document unsealed on Tuesday.

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • 3 former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong police arrested three former opposition lawmakers Wednesday for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, as concerns grow over a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp. Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they were arrested in relation to the incidents in the legislature's main chamber. The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items on two occasions.

  • Republican Senator Loeffler to debate Democratic challenger Warnock in Georgia December 6

    U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said Tuesday, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. Warnock had challenged Loeffler to meet him in three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Both of Georgia's Senate seats are in play in the January runoff, which was triggered by state law after no candidate reached 50% in the first round of voting Nov. 3.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband's consulting firm

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is cutting ties with her husband’s political consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue. Omar married her political consultant, Tim Mynett, in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by a conservative group that alleged campaign funds paid for Mynett's personal travel. The FEC has taken no public action on that complaint, and Omar has said payments to Mynett's firm, E Street Group, were legitimate.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.