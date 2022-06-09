Reconnaissance and artillery working together thwart Russian attack on Armed Forces of Ukraine flank

ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 14:41

Thanks to clear and coordinated actions by Ukrainian reconnaissance and artillery, another of the invader’s plans - an attempt to hit a flank of Ukrainian units - has been thwarted in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Air Assault Troops Command

Details: Scouts detected the advance of aggressor tanks and handed over the coordinates to the artillerymen, who promptly "blasted" the aggressor’s armoured group.

The battle was short-lived - the Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two tanks and multi-purpose armoured tracked vehicles belonging to the occupiers. The rest of the Russian tank crews retreated.

The General Staff emphasises that the occupiers abandoned this attack.

The artillery units also destroyed firing positions that the invaders had set up in a building. According to intelligence, more than ten Russian occupiers were killed.

Reminder: As of 9 June, Russia has lost 31,700 troops and 1,398 tanks.