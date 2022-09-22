Work reconsidered, a new podcast about the changing workplace, is coming October 6

Quartz Staff
·1 min read

Perhaps like many of us, you’ve started to question aspects of work that we once took for granted. Like: Why do I work five days a week when I could get just as much done in four? Could offices be designed better? Why is good feedback so hard to get, and to give?

These questions didn’t appear out of nowhere. Companies and employees have been slowly changing things for years. But the pandemic pushed many to pick up the pace. And now, for the first time in a long time, widespread transformation feels possible.

This moment of change is exactly what we’re documenting in Work reconsidered, a new podcast from Quartz.

In each episode, host Cassie Werber and reporters from our newsroom build on years of coverage by Quartz at Work to dig into the history of how we got here, talk to the organizations doing things differently, and end with an experiment for how you can start to implement change, in ways large and small, in your work life.

Following up on the huge success of the Quartz Obsession podcast, which has been downloaded hundred of thousands of times and covered everything from the decline of cash to the rise of CAPTCHA, Quartz’s new podcast is focused on what’s really going on in our workplaces. It’s time to stop taking the daily grind—and all its quirks—for granted.

Work reconsidered is out October 6. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

