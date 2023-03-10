Record $2 billion Powerball winner buys $25.5 million pad in Hollywood Hills, reports say

The biggest lottery winner ever now has a mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

California lottery officials last month named Edwin Castro the winner of the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing from November, the largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

Castro bought a $25.5 million mansion in the foothills of Los Angeles County according to real estate publication Dirt and the Los Angeles Times.

The home sold March 1, according to Zillow records.

It's estimated refinance payment: $154,350 a month.

The specs

The nearly 14,000-square-foot mansion is situated on a 0.58 acre lot and features an infinity pool, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and other common spaces. The main room is on the third floor and has its own balcony.

Most of the house, which sports an outdoor infinity pool and fireplace, is made up of glass walls, photos show.

'Shocked and ecstatic'

Castro did not appear at a media conference announcing his win last month but sent a written statement to officials saying he was "shocked and ecstatic" to have won.

He wrote he was glad California public schools benefit from the lottery because he identified as "being educated in the California public education system."

Officials said Castro chose the lump sum payment rather than the annuity option, which would have given him his winnings over 30 annual payments.

By choosing the lump sum, Castro received $997.6 million, but that's before taxes. USA TODAY estimated the winner of the jackpot would probably be left with $628.5 million after taxes, assuming no other deductions.

Highest jackpots in Powerball history

Here are the largest Powerball jackpots in history, according to the lottery game.

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$768.4 million – Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021; California.

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

$632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.

$590.5 million – May 18, 2013; Florida.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

Here are the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history, including Mega Millions.

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California.

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina.

$1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois.

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan.

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin.

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts.

$754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023; Won in Washington.

$730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winner Edwin Castro buys $25.5M mansion in Hollywood Hills