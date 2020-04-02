A record 6.6M Americans file for unemployment benefits as coronavirus wreaks havoc on economy

For the second straight week, millions of new layoffs underscored the staggering toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on America’s workers.

A record 6.65 million Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, in a sign the sudden shutdown of a vast swath of U.S. commerce may be just starting to wreak havoc on the economy.

The total is double the previous week's claims tally of 3.3 million, which was revised up by a modest 24,000 to 3.3 million. A stunning 10 million workers now have sought unemployment benefits in just two weeks, exceeding the nearly nine million who lost jobs from 2008 to 2010 amid the Great Recession.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimated that 3.5 million Americans filed initial claims last week. The applications represent the nation’s most accurate gauge of layoffs and furloughs.

Last week's total is about tenfold the 695,000 weekly unemployment insurance claims in October 1982, which was the previous record before the dismal numbers of the past two weeks.

"The labor market is in a historic free fall," says Nick Bunker, director of economic research for the hiring lab at Indeed, the online job search giant.

Accommodation and food services continued to lead the industries pummeled by layoffs, followed by health care and manufacturing, Labor said. But more sectors are starting to be affected, with a growing number of states citing retail and wholesale trade, and construction.

Layoffs hurting some states more: Which states will be hit hardest by coronavirus-related job losses? See the list.

About 879,000 workers filed claims in California, a massive total that was largely expected after Governor Gavin Newsom said about 1 million workers sought benefits in two weeks. Only 186,000 filed the prior week.

There were also 406,000 claims in Pennsylvania, 366,000 in New York, 311,000 Michigan, 276,000 in Texas and 227,000 in Florida.

The historic numbers could mark just the initial wave of a punishing couple of months.

Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist of Oxford Economics, expects a total 22 million job losses by May before the outbreak eases and the economy and labor market begin to revive. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis predicts as many as 47 million layoffs and a mind-boggling 32% unemployment rate, higher than the 25% jobless rate during the Great Depression.

In contrast to other recessions, the job cuts are the result of a calculated halt to economic activity. Thirty-six states have issued stay-at home orders affecting 86% of Americans and shutting down restaurants, stores, hair salons, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses to stem the spread of the virus.

Several factors likely fueled massive jobless claims last week, analysts say. Major corporations such as Marriott, GE and ZipRecruiter recently have announced layoffs or furloughs that likely translated into a surge of claims.

Many states reported a flood of applications for benefits that jammed phone and online systems the previous week, pushing many of the claims into last week, Morgan Stanley said.

And the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, which Congress passed late last week, expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits to contractors and the self-employed. Many of those gig workers could have applied in anticipation of the bill’s passage, Bank of America says.

The abrupt closures of service businesses may mean a disproportionate share of layoffs took place the past couple of weeks. Nomura economist Lewis Alexander expects jobless claims to slow in coming weeks, partly because the stimulus forgives small business loans for firms that hold onto their workers. Daco, however, expects claims to ratchet even higher the next couple of weeks before easing as the outbreak ebbs and many businesses reopen by summer.