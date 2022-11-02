Record amount of drugs seized, 30 arrested during operation in Madera County

Deputies made the largest drug seizure in Madera County history and almost 30 arrests following the conclusion of an operation, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Called Operation Trifecta, the effort confiscated about 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine, four kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of fentanyl, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said during a news conference.

“This is a monumental day for public safety in Madera County,” he said.

The people arrested over a three-week period that culminated Oct. 26 were all residents of California or Mexico, he said.

The drugs were seized during in two separate traffic stops and at a meth conversion lab in Ducor, a Tulare County community south of Porterville, Pogue said.

Labs were also discovered in Fresno and Madera counties, as well as a second Tulare County location, law enforcement said.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno speaks Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at a news conference.

