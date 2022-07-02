For the Record: Births
Firelands Regional Medical Center
Courtney and Joshua Miller, Bellevue, boy, May 9.
Ashlin and William Freimark, Port Clinton, boy, May 23.
Kayla and Dustin Branco, Bellevue, boy, June 3.
Kelle and Zachary Green, Vickery, girl, June 16.
ProMedica Memorial Hospital
Rochelle Berro, Fostoria, boy, May 3.
Morgan and Cordell Nebergall, Fremont, boy, May 10.
Alexandria Dodson, Fremont, boy, May 10.
Rylie and Ryan Graber, Fremont, girl, May 11.
Deborah Young, Fremont, boy, May 13.
Kayla Kipps, Port Clinton, boy, May 14.
Hannah Davis, Helena, girl, June 1.
Madeline Jivinden, Oak Harbor, boy, June 2.
Crystal and Kevin Nikkel, Fremont, boy, June 5.
Megan and Jordan Walther, girl, June 20.
