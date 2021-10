The Daily Beast

NetflixAdoption breeds a host of complications not only for children, but for the various adults—parents, relatives, caregivers—in their lives. Found addresses that messiness through the story of three high school girls who were born in China but given up for adoption as infants as a result of the country’s one-child policy, and who choose to seek out their pasts as a means of understanding themselves. A documentary about identity and family that shrewdly sidesteps pat answers to tricky question