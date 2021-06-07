Record-breaking heat wave hits Minneapolis

Minneapolis' sweltering heat this weekend is going to stick around for at least a week, and maybe longer.

Driving the news: Daily high temperatures set records on both Friday and Saturday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

A high of 99° recorded there on Saturday broke the record for June 5 by 7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The state of play: Saturday was also MSP's hottest day in the past three years, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Some suburbs hit the 100-degree mark, including Blaine.

The western Minnesota city of Madison made it to a staggering 106°.

Duluth's Park Pointe reached a record 97° on Saturday, but then winds shifted and air from Lake Superior dropped the temp an incredible 33 degrees in a matter of 20 minutes, the Duluth News Tribune reports.

Threat level: While many chose to crank up their air conditioning to deal with the heat advisories, others flocked to pools, beaches and water parks.

Lines backed up at Bunker Beach Water Park in Anoka County as people showed up 75 minutes before the 11am opening. FOX 9 reported that 10 to 20 people waiting in line had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

What's ahead: The NWS is predicting highs in the 90s for the rest of the week, with rising humidity.

We aren't likely to drop below 70 degrees for a 132 hour-stretch that started Sunday and ends Friday night, according to the NWS.

