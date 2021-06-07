Record-breaking heat wave hits Minneapolis

Nick Halter
·1 min read

Minneapolis' sweltering heat this weekend is going to stick around for at least a week, and maybe longer.

Driving the news: Daily high temperatures set records on both Friday and Saturday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

  • A high of 99° recorded there on Saturday broke the record for June 5 by 7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The state of play: Saturday was also MSP's hottest day in the past three years, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

  • Some suburbs hit the 100-degree mark, including Blaine.

  • The western Minnesota city of Madison made it to a staggering 106°.

  • Duluth's Park Pointe reached a record 97° on Saturday, but then winds shifted and air from Lake Superior dropped the temp an incredible 33 degrees in a matter of 20 minutes, the Duluth News Tribune reports.

Threat level: While many chose to crank up their air conditioning to deal with the heat advisories, others flocked to pools, beaches and water parks.

  • Lines backed up at Bunker Beach Water Park in Anoka County as people showed up 75 minutes before the 11am opening. FOX 9 reported that 10 to 20 people waiting in line had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

What's ahead: The NWS is predicting highs in the 90s for the rest of the week, with rising humidity.

  • We aren't likely to drop below 70 degrees for a 132 hour-stretch that started Sunday and ends Friday night, according to the NWS.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories