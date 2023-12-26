Record-breaking, historic SpaceX booster topples on way back to port

Rough weather at sea caused the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster that had successfully landed a record 19 times to topple while getting a ride back to Florida.

SpaceX announced late Monday that the booster, which first flew on the historic Demo-2 mission in 2020 that took NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into space, and still displays the NASA “worm” logo on its side, had made its final flight.

“During transport back to Port early this morning, the booster tipped over on the droneship due to high winds and waves. Newer Falcon boosters have upgraded landing legs with the capability to self-level and mitigate this type of issue,” SpaceX posted on X.

It was unclear if the fallen booster remained intact or on board after the fall. The droneship was making its way into Port Canaveral on Tuesday morning.

The booster’s final flight occurred early Saturday shuttling up another 23 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and making its final landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions.

The Crew Demo-2 flight on May 30, 2020 marked the first return to flight of humans from the Space Coast since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011. It paved the way for SpaceX’s regular commercial crew and private missions that have to date flown 42 humans to space across 11 missions.

The historic flight prompted NASA to use not only the agency’s normal “meatball” logo of the red chevron piercing a blue sphere, but also the return of the NASA “worm” logo first seen in 1975 and retired from use on spacecraft in 1992.

The booster went on to fly the ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3 and 14 Starlink missions.

“This one reusable rocket booster alone launched to orbit 2 astronauts and more than 860 satellites — totaling 260+ metric tons — in ~3.5 years,” SpaceX posted to X.

SpaceX had its first successful booster recovery just over eight years ago and has since made 256 successful landings among Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. Among boosters for which it attempted recovery landings, it had not lost one since February 2021.