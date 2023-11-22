‘Record-breaking’ number of Thanksgiving travelers passing through South Florida airports

A record-breaking number of Thanksgiving travelers have already descended upon South Florida’s airports this week, officials say, though some people found themselves pleasantly surprised Wednesday by a fairly un-crowded experience.

“For being the busiest travel day of the year, it is tamer than normal,” a boy remarked to his parents as they lugged suitcases down a hallway of the Fort Lauderdale airport late Wednesday afternoon.

But all three of the region’s major airports have predicted a noticeable increase in travelers since 2022, with tens of thousands of travelers each day from the weekend before Thanksgiving to the weekend following.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the busiest days were projected to be the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after. Over the seven-day period between those dates, officials expect over 760,000 people to fly in and out of the airport, a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, at Miami International Airport, the busiest days were expected to be the Friday and Sunday before Thanksgiving Day and the Sunday after. Airport officials were expecting close to 1.8 million passengers between last Friday and next Tuesday, with an average of 147,000 travelers a day, close to a 5% increase from last year.

Already, Miami International has seen higher-than-anticipated numbers, according to spokesperson Greg Chin. Since last Friday, the airport has averaged 159,477 passengers a day, over 10,000 more people each day than expected.

“MIA is well on its way to another record-breaking Thanksgiving travel week,” Chin said.

Palm Beach International Airport is also expecting an increase, according to spokesperson Joe Harrington, anticipating between 30,000 and 40,000 travelers Wednesday and the first few days of next week.

Despite the warnings, some travelers found that the eve of Thanksgiving wasn’t as bad as they had imagined. Many breezed through security Wednesday afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale airport, where, about 3 p.m., some airlines had no lines for check-in and security moved quickly.

“I was surprised, very shocked, because it’s a holiday,” said Lisa Brown, 19, who was traveling to the Bahamas with her sister, Tamia Louis, 19.

George Tocci, 75, said he noticed the lack of crowds and asked a TSA agent if most of the travelers came through yesterday, to which the agent replied, “pretty much.” Tocci is traveling to Providence to see his daughter and granddaughter, a trip that is going smoothly so far, despite the fact that his wife broke her knee and had to use a wheelchair.

When Tocci brought her earlier in the day, the traffic was worse, he said, though still, “it wasn’t that bad.”

Still, the crowds largely depend on the time of day.

Jose Galante, 22, the manager of the airport’s LEGO store, said that Wednesday was the busiest day of the week, but it “dies down” in the afternoons; he typically sees more people in the mornings and evenings.

Compared to last year, he said, more people are buying LEGOs.

Arlene Satchell, a spokesperson for the airport, said, “it was busier earlier today across the four terminals and is likely to be buzzing again later today.”

The airport is sold out of onsite parking and the overflow parking lot is open, she said.

Meanwhile, Harrington, the Palm Beach International spokesperson, said that he’s noticed an increase in travelers earlier in the season, possibly because more people have the option to work remotely.

“We might see passengers delay their return flights further into next week as well,” he said.

Some had a less-fortunate travel experience.

Sandy Rees, 58, sat outside of the gate about 4 p.m. Wednesday while her husband Jay, 56, lay on the floor. Their situation had become laughable.

The Texas couple was supposed to arrive in Chicago on a three-hour flight from Dallas at 6 a.m. Wednesday, she said, where they would then have to rent a car and drive two hours more to his sister’s home.

The day before their flight, they had traveled three hours from their home in west Texas to spend the night in Dallas so that they would get there on time. But when they arrived, they were told they were too late anyway.

Instead, Spirit placed them on a new route to Chicago, by way of Fort Lauderdale, where they have spent the last six hours inside, though Rees said she’s still trying to appreciate the weather by sitting in the sun at the airport’s windows.

“We’re just taking it all in,” she said. “Enjoying the warmth.”

Officials from some of South Florida’s airports suggest these travel tips:

Check with your airline on your flight’s status before coming to the airport.

If you are picking someone up, be sure to wait in the cell phone waiting area.

Allow extra time to find parking and be aware parking areas closest to the terminal often reach capacity around the holidays.

Remember to lock your vehicle when leaving it at the airport and never leave the keys with the vehicle.

Never bring prohibited items including weapons of any kind to the airport. Mace and pocket knives are among prohibited items.

If you plan to travel with a licensed firearm, follow the Transportation Security Administration protocols to safely pack and transport your weapon as checked luggage. If caught with a gun at a TSA passenger screening checkpoint, you could face a hefty penalty and an arrest.

Always have your boarding pass and ID ready when going through TSA screening.

Anticipate longer than typical screening times around the holiday season.

Check with your airline to ensure your carry-on bag will fit in the overhead compartment.

Label all luggage with your name and contact information.

Liquids and gels in carry-on bags must be 3.4 oz. or less and fit in a 1-quart clear zip-seal bag. Each passenger is permitted only one zip-seal bag.

Check your airport’s social media for updates.

If you are a traveler with a disability or have a medical condition, you can plan ahead with TSA Cares or call their toll-free helpline at 1-855-787-2227 to enhance your airport experience.