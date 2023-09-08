Record-breaking rain and flash floods in Hong Kong

STORY: The Hong Kong Observatory attributed this torrential rainfall to the remnants effects of Typhoon Haikui, which had made landfall in Fujian early on Tuesday (September 5) and continued to bring heavy downpours to the coastal regions of Guangdong.

As floodwaters surged, the city's streets took on the appearance of waterways, leading to disruptions to traffic.

The Observatory recorded an hourly precipitation rate of more than 6 inches between 11:00 PM on Thursday and midnight, marking the highest hourly rainfall level documented since the year 1884.