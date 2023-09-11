Record-Breaking Sale for Jaguar E-Type Roadster at Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The classic beauty pulled big bids!

In a setting as regal as the cars it showcased, Gooding & Company concluded its third annual live auction at the iconic Hampton Court Palace on September 1. The event—also the official auction for the Concours of Elegance—witnessed some of the most magnificent classic vehicles from globally renowned brands change hands, fetching an astounding £9.8 million in total sales. Among them were icons of yesteryear from Ferrari, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz that not only stole the spotlight but set new records as well.

David Gooding, President and Co-Founder of Gooding & Company, could hardly contain his enthusiasm. "We were proud to conduct yet another auction at the prestigious Concours of Elegance," he said. "We not only saw long-term ownership classics like the ex-Rubirosa Ferrari 166 MM/53 Spider and the record-breaking Jaguar E-Type Roadster find new custodians but also witnessed exceptionally strong prices for other historic models."

The pinnacle of the auction was the ex-Rubirosa 1953 Ferrari 166 MM/53 Spider, a beauty with Vignale bodywork, which fetched a staggering £2,531,250. This remarkable sports car, kept in the same hands for an astonishing 63 years, was at auction for the first time ever and captured hearts and bids alike.

However, it was the 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Roadster that sent ripples across the room by setting a new world auction record for all production E-Types. This historic vehicle commanded £911,250. Chassis 850004 had been the personal car of the legendary Le Mans team manager and Jaguar director, Frank “Lofty” England. It was also the fourth right-hand-drive E-Type Roadster built and the first E-Type ever sold—making it the epitome of a collector's dream.

It wasn’t just Ferrari and Jaguar that turned heads. A 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster smashed its pre-auction estimates, achieving £1,800,000. This exceptional vehicle boasted its original color scheme of Ivory with a black hardtop over a dark red leather interior. Then there was the first-generation 1954 Ferrari 250 Europa, a rare gem with only 22 units ever made, which sold for £1,518,750. Its previous owner was none other than Hollywood director Clarence Leon Brown.

