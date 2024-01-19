Record-breaking snowstorm in New Jersey history dumped 3 times the snow that was predicted

It was the day after Christmas in 1947 when snow fell relentlessly for 24 hours, breaking all records for snowfall in New Jersey.

And it remains a record breaker for the highest accumulation in a 24-hour period in the Garden State.

Between Dec. 26 and 27, the squall dumped 29.7 inches of snow in Long Branch, Monmouth County. The worst of it was from 9-11 a.m. on the 26th, when snow fell at a rate of 3 inches per hour.

The storm was so massive that all roads in the Monmouth County area were unpassable for the first two days. On the third day, only main roads were clear enough to use while minor roads remained covered in ice, sleet and snow for over a week, according to the State Climate Extremes Committee.

After the December snowstorm of 1947, roads remained unpassable for days.

With traffic paralyzed, people couldn't find food, and grocery stores ran low. Residents were snow trapped, including hundreds who spent the night of the 26th stranded at the Hackensack Municipal Bus Terminal, five people who slept in unoccupied jail cells at the nearby police station, and two police officers who were snowbound for some 30 hours at the Middletown police station, according to a report from the State Climate Extremes Committee.

Residents were shocked. They received about 30 inches of snow when the forecast from the U.S. Weather Bureau had only predicted 10 inches.

"They certainly pulled a boner on this storm," an upset Long Branch man told the Asbury Park Press at the time.

The situation was critical, and it seemed that the only sources of delight were either the panoramic white winter views or the people traveling in sleighs pulled by horses. Many of the sleigh travelers were spotted in Lakewood. For some, it was just a matter of hanging around and having fun on a sleigh.

Horse-pulled sleighs were also used for important matters. Because some roads were not safe for an ambulance, a doctor had to ride a sleigh to reach a sick baby.

It was estimated that 31 people in New Jersey died because of the storm.

Sleighs became common in NJ amid snow covered roads during the 1947 snowstorm.

Other historic snowfall in New Jersey

2003 – up to 20.9 inches on Feb. 16

The streets are busy with people clearing snow during the blizzard on February 17, 2003 when almost two feet of snow blanketed the area.

1996 – up to 22.6 inches on Jan. 8

1978 – up to 26 inches on Feb. 7

The Blizzard of 1978 dumped more than 2 feet of snow across the Northeast.

2016 – up to 26.9 inches on Jan. 23

A car travels along Oak Forest Drive in Brick Township on February 5, 2016, when it snowed again.

2010 – up to 28 inches on Dec. 27

Three days after the storm, snow removal was still slow or nonexistent in areas of Neptune.

2021– up to 35.5 inches on Feb. 2

Ben Morris of Long Valley clears snow from a sidewalk on Main St. in Chester Borough on February 2, 2021. Chester received 28 inches of snow, one of the highest amounts in New Jersey.

The National Weather Service reported that 35.5 inches fell on Mount Arlington, a borough in western Morris County on Feb. 2, 2021

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Historical NJ snowfalls: See the top record-breaking snowfalls