Record-breaking temperatures have been reported in the Northeast, and some cities could feel as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit

People walking along the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Richmond, Virginia; Norfolk, Virginia; and Manchester, New Hampshire, all saw record highs on Sunday, ABC News reported.

Fifteen states, including Maine, New York, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, are all under heat advisory warnings.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey and Philadelphia, where humidity will contribute to temperatures feeling as high as 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, ABC News 6 reported.

The heat wave is expected to ease by the end of the week in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

In June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Twitter that every month of 2020 was the hottest or the second hottest on record.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Northeast is facing its hottest weather of the summer so far as a heatwave has led to record-breaking temperatures in a number of states.

On Sunday, Richmond, Virginia, reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit; Norfolk, Virginia, hit 102 degrees; and Manchester, New Hampshire, got to 98 degrees, ABC News reported.

Fifteen states, including Maine, New York, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, are facing heat advisory warnings as temperatures hit the mid 90s and reach up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

In parts of New Jersey and Philadelphia, an excessive heat warning has been issued. Humid air will contribute to temperatures feeling higher than their actual number. In Philadelphia, the heat will feel as high as 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

According to Accuweather, temperatures feel hotter in humid air because it takes more time for perspiration to evaporate off skin, and when sweat stays on skin, the body struggles to regulate its temperature.

Scorching temperatures are expected to fall by the end of the week, as colder and drier air moves toward the Northeast, according to ABC News.

The record-breaking temperatures come about a month after NOAA announced on Twitter that every month of 2020 was the hottest or second hottest on record.

The hottest year on record is 2016, but the five hottest years on record have all occurred in the past five years, according to NOAA.

Read the original article on Insider