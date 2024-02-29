Record-breaking weather: Winter season and February are warmest on record in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY - If you thought this winter has been a pretty mild one, you're right. Historically warm.

This year's winter broke several records, as the warmest winter on record in northeastern Wisconsin, warmest February ever recorded in the region, and the greatest one-day snowfall total since the 19th century.

Tuesday's spring-like temperatures also broke daily highs before they dropped down 50 degrees Wednesday. Here's a run-down of this year's winter and why temperatures have been higher than normal.

Tuesday had the hottest daily and monthly temperatures recorded in northeastern Wisconsin

Tuesday's heat shattered the all-time daily high for the region on Feb. 27, according to the National Weather Service Green Bay.

In Green Bay, temperatures reached 70 Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 59 set in 1896.

In Appleton, the high 72 high broke a record of 56 from 2016.

In Oshkosh, the high 73 broke a record of 60 from 1896.

In addition to the one-day record broken on Tuesday, the temperatures also broke record highs for the entire month of February. The previous highest temperatures ever in February in the area were from Feb. 22, 2017:

Green Bay: 65

Appleton: 68

Oshkosh: 66

Tuesday and February broke records as the warmest ones on record for northeastern Wisconsin.

February 2024 will go down as the warmest February on record

With one day left in the month, February this year has already become the warmest one ever recorded in the region.

In Green Bay, the warmest February on record was 1998 with an average temperature in the month of 31.3. The city is on track to beat that by 2 to 2.5 degrees once the month ends, said Roy Eckberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Winter is the warmest on record, too

This winter just became the hottest one on record in the area. The National Weather Service tracks the winter season as December to February.

With one day left in the season, the average winter temperature is about 30.3 this year. That's 3 degrees higher than the previous record of 27.7 degrees made in 2001 and 2002.

"That's pretty substantial when you're talking about 137 years of data to break a monthly record by that wide of a margin," Eckberg said.

Why has it been so warm?

A weather phenomenon known as El Niño is to blame for the high temperatures in the region.

An El Niño event is caused when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean warm to above average for several months. During an El Niño, the polar jet stream is shifted northward, which limits cold air intrusions from the north, according to the NWS.

In general, El Niño brings above-average temperatures to the northern United States, which often result in below-average snowfall in moderate-to-strong El Niño years. The current El Niño event was labeled as "historically strong" by federal scientists.

"Every strong El Niño is warmer than normal though nothing like this," Eckberg said.

The counterpart La Niña is predicted to develop later this year, making for an inversely cold winter with below-normal temperatures. The warmer temperatures from El Niño are likely to continue through April.

Temperatures stay above normal the rest of the week

On Thursday, things will warm back up for the remainder of the week with temperatures in the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, temperatures will be in high 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Why has Green Bay had a record-breaking winter and February this year?