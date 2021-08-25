Record Cases in New South Wales; Japan Emergency: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The delta-variant outbreak that’s placed Sydney into lockdown for more than two months shows no sign of slowing, with a new daily record of 919 infections in Australia’s New South Wales. Japan is expected to announce an expansion of its state of emergency to eight more prefectures today.

The U.S. will offer Vietnam help in distributing vaccines during Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit, according to a White House official familiar with the plans. Meanwhile, China is giving 2 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam. Thailand’s death toll topped 10,000, with more than 8,000 of those coming in the past two months. Indonesia’s total cases reached 4 million.

U.S. President Joe Biden received a classified report from intelligence services that was inconclusive about the origins of the virus, the Washington Post reported. The effectiveness of vaccines among front-line workers declined to 66% after the delta strain became dominant, compared with 91% before it arose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

China Reopens Port Terminal (11:06 a.m. HK)

The Meishan terminal at China’s second-busiest port is reopening following a two-week shutdown that further snarled already stressed shipping routes in Asia.

The terminal was about a quarter of the Ningbo-Zhoushan port’s capacity and was shut from Aug. 11 after a worker was found to be infected with Covid-19.

Thailand’s Longer Economic Recovery (10:55 a.m. HK)

Thailand’s economic recovery will take longer than previously projected because of Covid, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said at a conference organized by the country’s stock exchange.

U.S. to Assist Vietnam During Harris Visit (10:24 a.m. HK)

The U.S. will offer Vietnam assistance in distributing vaccines during Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the country, according to a White House official familiar with the plans, as both countries seek to stem a rise in infections that has shuttered factories and led to lockdowns in the Southeast Asian country.

Just 1.9% of Vietnam’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, among the lowest vaccination rates in Asia. Vietnam announced Tuesday that China would give it another 2 million vaccine doses.

Biden Report on Covid Origin (9:40 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Joe Biden received a classified report from intelligence services that was inconclusive about the origins of the virus, the Washington Post reported, citing two unidentified U.S. officials. Agencies will seek to declassify parts of the report to the public within days, it said.

Thailand Death Toll Tops 10,000 (9:30 a.m. HK)

Thailand reported 297 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its cumulative total past 10,000, official data showed Wednesday. Total fatalities reached 10,085, with more than 8,000 of those coming in the past two months alone.

Daily Case Record in New South Wales (9:21 a.m. HK)

The delta-variant outbreak that’s placed Sydney into lockdown for more than two months shows no sign of slowing, with a new daily case record posted in New South Wales. Australia’s most populous state recorded 919 new infections on Wednesday, more than the previous high of 830 cases on Sunday.

Even as infections surge, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seeking to ease Covid-19 precautions when vaccination rates hit certain thresholds. Depending on whether state and territory leaders agree, that could see lockdowns removed when 70% of adult Australians have both jabs -- a rate expected to be reached by the end of the year.

Ho Chi Minh Outbreak Warning (9:11 a.m. HK)

The outbreak in Vietnam’s commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City may continue through late this year or into next year, according to a post on the city’s media center, citing Mayor Phan Van Mai.

Japan Set to Expand Emergency (8:51 a.m. HK)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to hold a news conference at 9 p.m. local time to discuss the expansion of a state of emergency to include eight more prefectures as the country battles record infection numbers.

The formal decision is expected to come a few hours before the news conference. Kyodo News reported the prefectures to be added are Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima, which will be under a state of emergency from Friday that runs until Sept. 12.

When the expansion takes effect, more than 20 areas in Japan will be under a state of emergency.

Japan to Tap Reserves (7:35 a.m. HK)

The Japanese government will tap about 1.4 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) in reserves earmarked in its 2021 fiscal-year budget for its coronavirus response, the Nikkei reported. More than 1 trillion yen will be spent on additional vaccine purchases and securing Covid drugs, with the spending to be approved as soon as Friday.

Credit Suisse Delays Return to U.S. Offices (5:50 a.m. HK)

Credit Suisse Group AG will only allow fully vaccinated staff into its U.S. offices beginning Sept. 7, Insider reported, citing an internal memo and four people directly familiar with the matter.

Vaccinated employees can voluntarily work from the office, according to the report, but full return is being pushed back to Oct. 18.

Massachusetts to Order Masks at Schools (5:40 a.m. HK)

Massachusetts is set to mandate masks at its public schools as early as Wednesday, the New York Times reported, after its state education board voted to give the education commissioner power to require masks.

Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, has been criticized for not backing a mask mandate, the newspaper said.

UPS Mandates Vaccines for Some Office Workers (5:30 a.m. HK)

United Parcel Service Inc. is mandating vaccines by Oct. 1 for office workers at some locations, including its Atlanta headquarters and large office in New Jersey, California and Maryland, according to an emailed statement.

The mandate comes along with a requirement for employees to return to their offices on Sept. 7, although UPS also is offering more flexible work guidelines.

Idaho Hospitals on Verge of Crisis Care (5:30 a.m. HK)

Idaho’s hospitals are “at or over capacity” and could soon be granted state authorization to turn away patients and reduce services as Covid-19 cases rise, a top official said Tuesday.

“We are dangerously close to crisis standards of care,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, noting that the number of intensive care patients across the state is the highest since the pandemic started.

NRA Cancels Houston Annual Meeting (4:30 a.m. HK)

The National Rifle Association canceled what is usually the largest event on its calendar for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.

The annual meeting was scheduled to take place in Houston over the Labor Day weekend. Last year’s meeting was supposed to be in Nashville until it was scrapped over health concerns. Past meetings have been heavily promoted to the NRA’s roughly 5 million members, filling large convention centers with attendees and exhibitors.

Goldman Sachs Mandates Masks, Vaccines (4:25 a.m. HK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is requiring employees to wear masks from Wednesday and prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter U.S. workplaces. People who aren’t fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 will be expected to work from home, a company spokeswoman said.

The more stringent safety measures, announced to staff on Tuesday, signal escalating caution at Goldman, which greeted the return of employees in June with live music and food trucks. All six U.S. banking giants have now instituted some sort of broad mandate that employees get shots or don masks inside buildings -- or in some cases do both.

New N.Y. Governor Orders School Masks (3:30 a.m. HK)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would institute a mask mandate for students at schools in the state and require staff to be vaccinated against Covid or tested weekly.

Hochul, in her first address after being sworn in, said she would make her first priority the safety of New Yorkers, especially children.

Vaccine Efficacy Wanes From Delta, CDC Says (1 a.m. HK)

The effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines among front-line workers declined to 66% after the delta variant became dominant, compared with 91% before it arose, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccines are still protective, the CDC said. The finding must be interpreted with caution, as vaccine effectiveness might wane over time and the estimates of efficacy were imprecise.

U.S. Boosts Pay for In-Home Shots (11:30 p.m. HK)

The U.S. will increase payments for health-care providers to deliver Covid-19 vaccines at home. Medicare will pay $75 per dose, up from $40, for at-home vaccinations, the agency said Tuesday.

The policy is intended to boost vaccinations “including second and third doses” for homebound Medicare beneficiaries, including those in group homes, assisted living and other settings.

Greece’s Biggest One-Day Case Jump (11 p.m. HK)

Greece reported 4,608 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic. Earlier, the country’s health minister announced measures for the autumn/winter period that target unvaccinated people, including a ban on entering indoor areas of eateries and entertainment venues, as well as all sports fields or stadiums.

Deloitte to Require Staff Vaccinations (11 p.m. HK)

Deloitte will require vaccination against Covid-19 for employees to enter its office beginning Oct. 11.

The requirement will go into effect seven weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the company said in a statement.

Israel Lowers Minimum Age for Booster Jab (9:28 p.m. HK)

Israel expanded its coronavirus booster drive, lowering the minimum age for the shot to 30 from 40 previously, the health ministry said.

Israel started inoculations with a third vaccine dose at the beginning of the month, starting with people over the age of 60. It has now administered the booster to more than 1.5 million people.

Swiss Hospitalizations Surge, Vaccinations Lag (9:25 p.m. HK)

The number of hospitalizations has surged 30-fold since the beginning of July, said Patrick Mathys of the Federal Office of Public Health. Nine out of 10 hospitalizations could have been avoided with a vaccine, officials said.

Switzerland has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, with less than 57% having received at least one shot.

Mauritius Eases Travel Restrictions (9:17 p.m. HK)

The tourism-dependent Indian Ocean island of Mauritius will ease travel restrictions starting Sept. 1 as 56% of its population has been vaccinated. Inoculated visitors with a negative PCR test on arrival will have to spend seven days in a special resort bubble hotel, down from the current 14 days, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority said. A full reopening of the borders is envisaged for Oct. 1.

Third Virus Shot May Bring Lasting Protection (7:30 p.m. HK)

Anthony Fauci said a third vaccine dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine could lead to lasting levels of protection against the virus. Speaking on MSNBC, he said that “it’s entirely conceivable” that a third dose “very well may allow for a rather prolonged period of protection.” This means booster shots may not be needed “indefinitely,” he said.

