Record Chinese wheat prices raise risk of pricier noodles

FILE PHOTO: Noodles shop owner Wang Zongxing makes noodles for customers at his restaurant in Shenzhen
·3 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese consumers are likely to have to pay more for food staples like noodles and bread this year, as record wheat prices in the world's top consumer of the grain get passed on to food makers, traders and analysts said.

Wheat harvested in China in recent weeks is being sold at around 3,200 yuan ($477) per tonne, about 30% higher than a year ago and the highest level on record, despite stable demand.

Surging farming costs and tight stocks have pushed up prices that are also being supported by worries that heavy rain last year could lead to a smaller crop.

Global wheat supplies are also tight due to the war in major exporter Ukraine.

Prices of refined flour are already up more than 10% in China since the beginning of the year, to record highs, according to data from Mysteel, a China-based consultancy, and may rise further if wheat costs keep climbing.

Graphic: China flour prices (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/zgvomeejdvd/ChinaFlourCosts.png)

The farming cost for wheat in 2021/22 was around 575 yuan per tonne, up about 100 yuan from the previous year, due to rising fertiliser and seed prices, according to Mysteel data.

"Everything is so much more expensive now. With nitrogen alone, prices have jumped about 100 yuan per bag," said a farmer surnamed Zhang in Hebei province, who only gave her family name.

She estimated the cost for winter wheat was as high as 700 yuan per tonne because the crop was planted late last fall due to heavy rain.

SUBSIDIES

Beijing has issued three rounds of subsidies to farmers so far this year amid concerns that high costs will impact output in the food security-obsessed country, but that money has yet to trickle down to growers who have been reluctant to sell their grain cheaply.

Traders have also been reluctant to lower prices as overall supplies remain tight following strong wheat demand last year from animal feeders.

"Corn prices were high. Old (crop) wheat supplies in the end were tight, and prices hit 3,500 yuan per tonne, so new wheat continued the rally and started off (this season) high," said a China-based grains trader.

While feed producers and livestock farmers have been daunted by the high price of wheat this year, they remain regular wheat buyers as corn prices also remain elevated.

"If the feed sector is not buying, the supply situation will be much better," said another grains trader.

GRAPHIC:Chinese wheat prices have scaled record highs in 2022 (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/znvneoojqpl/ChinaWheatCash.png)

And despite the ongoing harvest which will continue through late-June, replenishing supplies, the price of wheat is set to reach at least 3,400 yuan per tonne in the fourth quarter, when Chinese wheat demand peaks and people eat more starchy foods in the cold weather, traders and analysts said.

HANGING IN THERE

High wheat prices are squeezing flour mills, which are struggling with overcapacity and weak demand during the traditionally low consumption season.

"Milling plants were not actively buying at the moment. Only some are buying for the necessary need to restock," said Lv Fengyang, analyst with the agriculture section of Mysteel.

She estimated at least 70% of millers are losing money.

Fine flour makes up about 70% of the profits for wheat processing at milling plants, while the rest comes from sales of byproducts that mainly go into animal feed.

"Food flour prices have basically stabilised at the moment," said a trader with a major milling plant in China. "But higher wheat prices will eventually be passed on to end products."

($1 = 6.7050 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fitch withdraws ratings on debt-laden China Evergrande, subsidiaries

    Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it has decided to withdraw its rating on embattled property developer China Evergrande Group and two of its subsidiaries as the firms have stopped participating in the process. The rating agency in December downgraded Evergrande and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd, to so-called "restricted default" status, saying the firms had defaulted on their offshore bond obligations. In its statement on Thursday, Fitch said that it would no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings on Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with more than $300 billion in debt, and two of its subsidiaries.

  • South African company helps hang local art in virtual world

    As South African artist Fhatuwani Mukheli paints a portrait of a woman at his Johannesburg studio, he is creating not only the work before him but also a digital asset destined to adorn a virtual world. Mukheli uses The Tree, an online marketplace for South African artists to promote and sell their art as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). "There's a virtual world where people are buying land in it," said Mukheli, referring to the metaverse, a three-dimensional digital reality that tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook say is the future of the internet.

  • U.S. sheep herders sue employers for cartel-like wage suppression

    Sheep herders in the U.S. West have banded together to sue their employers, accusing them of operating an illegal cartel that artificially suppresses their wages, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Nevada. The case could have implications for how antitrust laws are applied to labor markets, according to legal experts, as the Biden administration pushes for greater competition in every sector of the economy. The suit alleges that ranches coordinate through the Western Range Association (WRA), a ranching trade group, to suppress sheepherder wages and avoid competing for labor.

  • European Shares Rise With Focus on Oil, Outlook for Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained Thursday as investors monitor the OPEC+ meeting, with their focus remaining on inflation and the outlook for growth. The London market is closed for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, reducing trading volumes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experime

  • TSX futures up on upbeat global sentiment, rising gold prices

    Gold prices rose on Thursday, with greenback-priced bullion drawing on support from slightly lower U.S. Treasury yields and a retreat in the dollar. Data for Canada's April building permits is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.1% lower at 20,713.72 on Wednesday.

  • Self-driving cars from GM's Cruise could soon carry paying riders in San Francisco

    General Motors Co's Cruise on Thursday could become the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in San Francisco, if it can overcome objections by city officials. Self-driving test cars with human safety drivers have become a constant sight in San Francisco, and completely driverless ones are increasingly common too. The permit is Cruise's final hurdle in California.

  • Nest egg no more: Inflation eats Canadian consumer cash pile, risking growth

    That is roughly how much the average Canadian saved during the pandemic, with the central bank betting on C$40 billion in added spending through the end of next year as consumers draw down those stockpiles. But soaring inflation has already offset two-thirds of the buying power of that excess cash, according to one estimate, with some Canadians dipping in to pandemic savings to pay for everyday essentials instead of a new paddleboard or a weekend getaway. "When I adjust for inflation, the extra purchasing power from excess savings has been eroded pretty significantly by higher prices," said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group.

  • Futures climb on lower oil prices; private jobs report in focus

    Brent crude had crossed $120 a barrel earlier this week on the prospect of a European Union ban on Russia supplies. "Any signs that OPEC is finally willing to put a ceiling on oil prices would mean less threat of inflation running wild, less need for aggressive central bank tightening, and less recession risks - which would be music to the ears of riskier assets like stocks," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at brokerage XM. The ADP National Employment report, due at 8:15 a.m. ET, is expected to show U.S. private payrolls rose by 300,000 jobs last month, after rising by 247,000 in April, despite a tight labor market and tightening financial conditions.

  • Putin Thinks His Biggest Ally in Ukraine Is Time

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine settles into a grinding war of attrition, one question more than any other will likely decide the outcome: On whose side is time?Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Told Sanctions Will Hurt; Kyiv Hikes Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank more than doubled its benchmark interest rate in a bid to stem inflation and shield a currency battered by Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Stil

  • China's next-generation Android smartphone makers, led by Honor and Realme, seek big push overseas as sales at home falter

    China's next-generation Android smartphone makers, led by Honor and Realme, are looking to boost sales in international markets, as demand on the mainland contracts because of slowing economic activity under the government's zero-Covid-19 policy. Honor, formerly the budget smartphone business of Huawei Technologies Co, and Realme, which was previously a sub-brand of Oppo, are sharpening their efforts in overseas markets to spur new growth, according to separate statements recently made by the tw

  • Oil Falls on Reports Saudi Prepared to Boost Output, Biden Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped below $113 a barrel following reports US President Joe Biden is likely to visit Saudi Arabia this month and that the kingdom is ready to pump more crude should Russian output decline substantially due to increasing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for

  • The dollar's dominance is shrinking — and it's the krona and the won that are replacing it in reserves, the IMF says

    The dollar's dominance is eroding as central bank reserve managers increasingly seek to diversify their portfolios with non-traditional currencies.

  • Biden Likely to Visit Saudi Arabia as US Gasoline Prices Spiral, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is likely to visit Saudi Arabia later this month as part of an international trip for NATO and Group of Seven meetings, according to people familiar with the matter, with record high US gas prices weighing on his party’s political prospects.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Econo

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures climb ahead of employment data

    U.S. stock futures rose slightly in pre-market trading Thursday after renewed concerns over the economy evoked a downbeat start to June. Investors look ahead to several key employment reports before markets open.

  • Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents

    Disney is offering summertime savings for California residents looking to visit the parks.

  • I quit my job as a Netflix engineer making $450,000 a year. The money wasn't worth the boredom.

    Michael Lin started at Netflix as a lead engineer. After almost two years of trying to internally transfer into a product-manager role, he left.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsBiden

  • This Charlotte restaurant cited for live roaches, expired food during health inspection

    A Mecklenburg County Health Department inspector found a dead roach inside of raw meat in one Charlotte restaurant, documents show.