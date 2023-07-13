Record coast-to-coast swimmer hailed for charity efforts

Adam Diver swam between Fleetwood in Lancashire and the Isle of Man

A former soldier thought to be the first person to swim from England to the Isle of Man has been hailed for his support for veterans - and is now preparing for a fresh adventure.

Adam Diver will receive an award after completing the 32-mile (51km) journey in May, raising £10,000.

He said he would collect the gong on behalf of the team of ex-soldiers who helped him in his challenge.

The 46-year-old is now eyeing a 28-mile (45km) swim down the River Wyre.

Mr Driver, a former Army captain from Fleetwood, said he wants to raise awareness of water pollution.

His Isle of Man challenge saw him accompanied by a team of about 12 former servicemen in boats and kayaks.

Many had faced mental health struggles of their own, and the money he raised went to the Healthier Heroes charity.

Mr Driver said it "took a couple of weeks to get my body back to normal again" after the journey, during which he was regularly stung by jellyfish, including in his face.

"I don't want to go back in the sea for a while."

The veteran, who was in the Army for 27 years, will be presented with a Lord-Lieutenants' Commendation for his support for his work at Lancaster Town Hall.

He said: "Towards end of my career I was a welfare officer and I looked after soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems and it was something close to my heart.

"I've been through my own battles as well."

Speaking of his new swimming goal, he told BBC Radio Lancashire he plans to start the journey later this year, leaving just east of Garstang before "letting the river take me on a tide with kayakers and paddleboarders".

"At certain points, we will test the river for pollution. It's all about raising awareness about the pollution in rivers and streams around the UK," he said.

Various water firms have been criticised over raw sewage discharges, which can affect the health of wildlife.

Mr Diver is also hoping to get the backing of singer Feargal Sharkey, who has been campaigning for better water quality for many years.

