Record Costs Slam U.S. Oil Drillers as Shale Output Growth Slows

David Wethe
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.

Just one of the 47 oilfield service companies that supply everything from software to workers reported lower input costs in the third quarter, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

“It is also taking longer for companies to receive inputs,” the bank said. The index for supplier delivery time rose to the highest since the survey’s inception in 2016.

The outlook comes as a global energy crunch sends prices for oil, natural gas and power soaring, roiling everything from manufacturing to food production. U.S. drillers are keeping output in check as they respond to investor pressure to pay down debt and return cash to shareholders, adding to the inflationary pressure.

